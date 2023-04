COLORADO SPRINGS — Firefighters in Colorado Springs rescued several dogs trapped in a storm drain Saturday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), on April 15, around 9:30 p.m., CSFD Engine 11 rescued four dogs trapped in a storm drain near Drennan Road and South Academy in Colorado Springs. The dogs entered a steep storm drain system and could not climb back out.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD Engine 11 rescued 4 dogs trapped in a storm drain near Drennan Rd and South Academy. The dogs entered a steep storm drain system approx 75’ above the road and were unable to climb back out. The dogs appeared to be uninjured. pic.twitter.com/aYnCuiSXJC — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 16, 2023

Firefighters reported that the dogs appeared to be uninjured.