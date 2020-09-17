Four Colorado Springs Dutch Bros. donating $1 from each drink sold Friday to Ronald McDonald House

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This Friday, $1 from each drink sold at four Colorado Springs Dutch Bros. locations will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado.

The four stores participating in the “Buck For Kids Day” fundraiser are:

870 Garden of the Gods Road

4320 Austin Bluffs Parkway

6405 Source Center Point (off Dublin Boulevard)

7970 North Academy Boulevard

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado provides shelter, sustenance and comfort to families who come to Colorado Springs seeking specialized medical treatment for their severely ill children.

Last year, Dutch Bros. raised more than $9,000 locally for the Ronald McDonald House in Colorado Springs.