Fountain Walmart reopens after small electrical fire

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fire crews responded to an electrical fire inside the Walmart at 6310 South Highway 85 around 12:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Fountain police said the fire was located at one of the warming stations at the front of the store. Due to quick thinking by employees, the fire was put out before the fire department arrived. The fire department quickly determined the cause of the fire was an electrical issue.

As of 1:45 p.m., the evacuation has been lifted and customers were allowed to re-enter the store.