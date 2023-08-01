(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Post Office has reopened after being closed since Thursday, July 27 due to a car crashing into the building.

According to a press release from the United States Postal Service (USPS), the damage was caused by a runaway car that crashed into the building. The Fountain Police Department (FPD) said the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

No one was injured in the crash, and no arrests were made, however the post office was closed while repairs were made, and customers’ mail was rerouted to the Security Post Office.

Courtesy: FOX21 photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 photojournalist Dez Rowe

USPS said efforts to make the building accessible and safe over the weekend were successful, and the post office reopened on Monday, July 31. It has returned to normal operating hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

USPS thanked the customers who were affected by the closure for their patience.