FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen who they say is at risk.

Zoe Tafoya, 16, was last seen on Wednesday in Colorado Springs. She is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Zoe Tafoya / Courtesy Fountain Police Department

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement.