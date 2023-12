(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is looking for a driver involved in a crash on Friday, Dec. 8.

According to FPD, a light-colored car seen in attached photos was involved in a crash on Friday and an FPD officer is looking to speak with the driver.

If you recognize the car or if you are the driver, you are asked to contact Officer Starnes at (719) 382-6998, or astarnes@fountainpd.com.

You can also contact the FPD tip line anonymously at (719) 382-4200.