Fountain, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department highlighted two of its officers for going above and beyond the call of duty.

On February 28, Fountain PD responded to a traffic accident in the parking lot of a Walmart, located near Highway 85, according to Fountain PD.

Although one of the vehicles had left the scene, officers were able to locate and contact the driver.

Sergeant Walter and Corporal Anderson spoke with a juvenile in the home who told officers that his mother was driving the vehicle.

During the interview, officers became informed that the mother was deaf and had a hard time communicating with the other driver, according to Fountain PD.

She explained the reason they could not contact officials during the accident was due to their cell phone not having battery. Officers then learned the family did not have any electricity in their home.

Seeing the need to help the family, Sgt. Walter took her phone to the patrol car to charge it. Additionally, Sgt. Walter gave whatever money he has in his pocket to the mother.

The next day, Cpl. Anderson drove to the City of Fountain Utilities and paid the mother’s electric bill with his own money, turning the electricity back on in the home.

Fountain PD highlighted the two officers as they “showed the true Heart Behind the Badge by their actions that went well beyond the initial call for service.”