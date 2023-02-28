(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A global nonprofit organization recently honored the memory of fallen Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra by sending commemorative dog-tags to his family and to the Fountain Police Department (FPD).

Point 27 is an Atlanta, Georgia-based, fully volunteer nonprofit that engraves dog-tags for those left behind by fallen soldiers and fallen first responders. Recently, Point 27 selected fallen Fountain Officer Julian Becerra, who died on Feb. 11 from injuries he received after falling from an overpass while pursuing a carjacking suspect.

To honor Becerra, Point 27 created special dog-tags that feature scripture inscribed on Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength, which were sent to FPD for Becerra’s partner and the officers who worked beside him. The face of the Shield of Strength shows an engraved silver American flag face designed with one flag stripe of blue. The back of the dog tag is inscribed with Matthew 5:9, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” The design and scripture were chosen by law enforcement officers, said Point 27.

In addition to the tags sent to FPD, scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant Keepsake Necklaces were sent to Officer Becerra’s family. The Folded Flag Pendant necklaces are engraved with John 15:13; “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

Courtesy: Point 27

Courtesy: Point 27

“It is tragic that this deputy and his family sacrificed so much,” said US Army (Ret.) Col. David Dodd, the head of Point 27. “We salute his courageous and selfless commitment to service and sacrifice.”