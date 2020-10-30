Fountain-Fort Carson superintendent named Colorado Superintendent of the Year

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 superintendent Dr. Keith Owen has been named this year’s Colorado Superintendent of the Year by the Colorado Association of School Executives.

Owen was selected by a committee consisting of former award winners. He will represent Colorado in the 2021 National Association of School Administrators National Superintendent of the Year program.

Owen joined Fountain-Fort Carson as superintendent in 2015. He previously served as Deputy Commissioner of Education for the Colorado Department of Education, and, before that, superintendent for Durango School District.

“Under Dr. Owen’s leadership, FFC8 has committed to safely opening schools during the pandemic for all students in grades PK-12 to attend in-person, should they choose,” the association said in a statement. “Dr. Owen believes in the value of an in-person education, in making school the safest and most reliable place for kids, and in the high level of support and education provided by the FFC8 staff.”

Candidates for National Superintendent of the Year will be evaluated on their leadership for learning, communication, professionalism, and community involvement. The national winner will be announced in February.