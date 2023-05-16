(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Recent heavy rainfall has prompted the closure of the Fountain Creek Trail by the City of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department.

The City of Pueblo said the affected area is on the northside of Cesar Chavez Boulevard and is approximately 650 feet in length. The Fountain Creek Trail downstream from the Loaf n’ Jug at 4000 Jerry Murphy to where the trail splits north of Cesar Chavez Boulevard will be closed until further notice due to a section of trail being washed out.

Courtesy: City of Pueblo

“We want to inform the public of the closure,” said Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Steven Meier. “If anyone is out using the trails and sees any other washed-out areas, please contact our Ranger Hotline or report the area to our Administration Office.”

For more information about the closure contact Pueblo Parks and Recreation at 719-553-2790.