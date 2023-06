(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Fountain Creek Nature Center will be closed for the remainder of the week due to flooding issues, according to El Paso County.

The County tweeted about the closure on Wednesday, June 14, and said the closure was put in place to prioritize the safety of guests and Nature Center staff. While closed, the facilities team will clean up and make any necessary repairs uninterrupted.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Dez Rowe

The Nature Center said it plans to reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20.