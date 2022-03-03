FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Two members of the Fountain Police Department (FPD)’s Behavioral Health Connect Unit (BHCON Unit) have been recognized for their efforts to help and comfort an elderly resident.

According to the police department, Sgt. Ken Owens and Behavioral Health Clinician Krysta Parker were on shift Saturday, Feb. 26, when they checked on an elderly client who frequently calls the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office when they are upset or lonely.

When the two arrived at the client’s house, they discovered the individual was distressed because they could not drive and did not have family to call for help.

Sgt. Owens and Parker also discovered the client had not eaten in over 24 hours as they were unable to drive to a grocery store.

With that information in mind, Sgt. Owens and Parker drove to the client’s favorite restaurant, Panda Express, picked up some orange chicken and Chow Mein, and delivered it to the client.

Although no further information was released, many times BHCON Teams are able to provide referrals for case management and community resources. Those resources are then used to provide future care for clients.

