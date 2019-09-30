Foundation hands out free baby boxes to southern Colorado moms

PUEBLO, Colo. — October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month, and the Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation is trying to drive home the importance of safe sleep practices for infants.

The foundation kicked off their Best Start program by delivering Best Start Baby Boxes in Colorado Springs and Pueblo this weekend.

The boxes provide a safe place for babies up to six months old to sleep or relax while under parental supervision. The boxes include a fitted mattress and organic cotton sheet, and come with a sleep sack and diapers, as well as other resources.

Judy Parry, who lost a family member to SIDS, wants her daughter, who is pregnant, to be safe too.

“I learned things that I didn’t know, but it was interesting,” Parry said. “Again, even if you never use that information, just knowing what to watch out for, I think, is really important.”

The group will be visiting 17 communities across southern and western Colorado until October 13.