Fort Carson will NOT house coronavirus patients

FORT CARSON, Colo — Fort Carson confirmed that the United States Army installation is not preparing to take coronavirus patients at this time.

A NorthComm spokesperson said that although the mountain post was originally identified as a “contingent” location it is not providing support right now and is not planning to provide support.

Requests for assistance, which come in through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Department of Health, have already been met — providing housing for 811 people.

None of those people are at Fort Carson.

Fort Carson, according to NorthComm, is also no longer listed in the list of contingencies.