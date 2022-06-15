FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson is set to hold its annual Freedom Fest celebration in honor of Independence Day.

This year’s event will include a concert, family friendly activities, a variety of food and beverages for purchase, and a large fireworks display (pending local fire weather conditions) at 10 p.m.

The event will be open to the public. Visitors and guests will not need to have a pass to enter post for this celebration, but they will be required to present a state issued identification card at access control points to be scanned.

Freedom Fest will be held at Iron Horse Park on July 1, from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Guests and visitors are encouraged to pre-register in advance to speed up the entry process.

All personnel must park in designated parking areas – parking in prohibited areas will result in a citation and the vehicle will be towed.

Fort Carson warns that the area around Iron Horse Park will be congested, drivers are asked to slow down and watch out for pedestrians.