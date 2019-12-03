Fort Carson to carry out prescribed burns through December 31

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Prescribed burns will be conducted on Fort Carson training areas by the Directorates of Emergency Services and Public Works Conservation Branch beginning this week and continuing intermittently until December 31, 2019.

The installation prescribed burn program is critical in reducing the potential for wildland fires and will only be conducted if weather conditions are favorable.

The burns are accomplished to facilitate military training within maneuver and training areas.

They are carefully planned and executed to reduce heavy vegetation that could potentially lead to and fuel wildland fires.

Smoke from these prescribed burns will most likely be visible along the Interstate 25 and Highway 115 corridors from Colorado Springs to Pueblo.