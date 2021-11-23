Fort Carson soldiers preparing 3,000 meals for Salvation Army

FORT CARSON, Colo.– Fort Carson culinary specialist soldiers are hard at work in the kitchens preparing 3,000 Thanksgiving meals ready for the Salvation Army’s distribution this week for the holiday.

For 2021, Fort Carson will be cooking 300 turkeys, 20 cases of green beans and vegetables, eight cases of dressing and stuffing as well as 250 pounds of mashed potatoes–all donated by local organizations for the Salvation Army’s meal distribution.

Soldiers participating in the preparation say that it’s their way to give back to the community of Colorado Springs.

Prep work will be complete on Wednesday, with all finished feasts returned to the Salvation Army just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.