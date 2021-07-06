Fort Carson soldiers deploying to Iraq

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Soldiers from the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson are deploying to Iraq as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the Mountain Post said Tuesday.

The 1st SBCT will replace the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana Army National Guard, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Operation Inherent Resolve.

“Our Soldiers and leaders have been training hard, preparing to answer our nation’s call,” Col. Ike L. Sallee, commander of the 1st SBCT, said in a statement. “We are ready for this mission, and we are fortunate to have the very best Soldiers, leaders and family members.”