FORT CARSON, Colo. — A Fort Carson soldier was treated to a $10,000 shopping spree at the post Exchange Tuesday.

Sgt. Kierra Howard, who is assigned to the 71st Ordnance Group at Fort Carson, had the Exchange to herself as she embarked on the shopping spree following a brief ceremony.

Fort Carson Sgt. Kierra Howard won a $10,000 shopping spree to the Exchange Tuesday. / Sarah Hempelmann – FOX21 News

Howard won the prize as part of a sweepstakes in honor of the Exchange’s 125th anniversary, according to Fort Carson.