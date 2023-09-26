(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 22-year-old Fort Carson soldier has been identified as the person killed in a crash earlier in September on East Platte Avenue.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 800 block of Platte, northwest of Memorial Park.

CSPD said the investigation into the crash revealed that the car was heading eastbound on Platte when the driver lost control and hit the center median curb, then hit a tree and rolled over. The two passengers of the car were thrown during the crash, and the car came to rest in the center median.

Fort Carson confirmed to FOX21 News that all three people in the car were Fort Carson soldiers.

Courtesy: FOX21 News file

Courtesy: FOX21 News file

Courtesy: FOX21 News file

All three people were taken to the hospital, where one person died of their injuries. Police said the other passenger was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, identified as 23-year-old Jermell Johnkint, received medical treatment and was booked into the El Paso County jail on charges relating to the crash. Speed and impairment are considered factors in the crash, CSPD said.

On Monday, Sept. 18, the El Paso County Coroner identified the man killed as 22-year-old Randy Castro. The identity of the injured soldier is not being released for the privacy of the soldier and their family.

Photo provided to the Colorado Springs Police Department by Randy Castro’s family.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Specialist Randy Castro’s family, friends, and fellow teammates,” said Col. Nicholas Ploetz, brigade commander, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson. “Our hearts are with the family, friends, and Soldiers that Spc. Castro touched each day. We are committed to offering support during this profoundly challenging time.”

CSPD said this is the 33rd fatal crash in Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time last year, there had been 40 fatal crashes in the city.