Fort Carson soldier dies in training incident overseas

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A Fort Carson soldier has died in a training-related incident in South Korea, the post announced Thursday.

Staff Sgt. Kelly Richards was a Health Care Specialist with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. Richards was deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Fort Carson said he was competing for his Expert Field Medical Badge at Camp Casey when he died.

Richards was originally from Grayling, Michigan. He joined the Army in June 2005, and arrived at Fort Carson in September 2016.

Richards deployed four times: once to Iraq, once to Afghanistan, once to Romania, and once to Kuwait.

Fort Carson officials said Richards’ death is under investigation.