FORT CARSON, Colo. — A Fort Carson soldier died in a non-combat-related incident in Afghanistan on Sunday, the Department of Defense announced Monday.

Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins, 31, of Ogden, Utah, died Sunday in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. The department did not announce the circumstances of his death, other than to say it was not combat-related.

Robbins was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Carson.