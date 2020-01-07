Fort Carson soldier arrested for destroying cars with BB gun, running from police











COLORADO SPRINGS — A Fort Carson soldier has been arrested after allegedly shooting a BB gun at cars and running from police.

Police were called to an apartment complex near Fountain and Academy just after midnight on December 8 where police found four damaged vehicles had been struck by BB bullets.

20-year-old Felton Lee Morris was arrested on a felony charge of Criminal Mischief and a misdemeanor charge of Obstructing a Police Officer. Morris is in the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

Records show a neighbor called 911 when they saw a man “outside shooting up a car.”

Within about three minutes from the initial 911 call, Colorado Springs Police Officers were on scene with K-9 Milo.

According to the police report, one officer ordered Morris to get on the ground, but the man refused and “began walking toward [him] instead.”

At that time, the taser was deployed which the officer called “ineffective”. Morris dropped to the ground on his own and K-9 Milo bit and held onto Morris’ left ankle.

Court documents show Morris gave officers permission to search his car, where they found a silver and black BB gun, 120 loose silver circular BB pellets as well as a loaded Red Ryder BB gun rifle in the trunk.

When asked about the incident in a Mirandized interview, Morris stated that he was visiting a friend at the apartment complex and upon arrival, he “rolled past” and saw an unknown man with something in his hand.

He stated he heard a “big bang” and took his BB gun to go investigate. Morris claims he saw another man breaking into cars and yelled, “hey, stop”. Morris said that’s when the other man pointed a gun at him.

Morris stated that the other man, “let off a shot” and that he “shot back” and “let off a shot into the car at the unknown man.” He said the shootout continued and then had seen the police and was going to try and “get the man” to help officers.

The reporting party who called 911 told an officer that they only saw one suspect at the scene shooting up cars.

Officers also noted they smelled alcohol on Morris, who admitted he had drank during the evening and had taken muscle relaxants.

He was placed in handcuffs, taken to the hospital, and then booked into jail.

FOX21 Digital NOW reached out to Fort Carson for comment and was told:

“This is an active case under the jurisdiction of the Colorado Springs Police Department, and we cannot make any statements at this time, nor can we speculate about what consequences the civilian court system may impose should an individual be found guilty. Fort Carson will cooperate fully with CSPD as necessary.” Fort Carson Spokesperson

Morris will be in court on January 7.