Fort Carson remembers fallen soldiers from past year

It’s a celebration of the true meaning of Memorial Day as hundreds of soldiers from the U.S Army Fourth Infantry Division honored their fallen brethren.

“It’s a national holiday, but it’s a national holiday of remembering those who served throughout our history,” Command Sgt. Maj. T.J Holland said.

In the past calendar year, four soldiers stationed at Fort Carson have been killed in the line of duty while overseas.

“There ultimate sacrifice tells you who they were as a soldier,” Holland said. “When the time was darkest and it was the most challenging event at that point in Afghanistan, they rose from amongst their peers and they stood forward and they sacrificed themselves so their fellow soldiers could return home.”

Thursday, their names were unveiled at the memorial outside of Gate 1 at Fort Carson dedicated to the now 405 soldiers killed since 2003 during the global war on terror.

“They are a reminder to all of us and for those who follow you of the cost of freedom,” Brig. Gen. William Thigpen said. “The names of these soldiers are forever imprinted here in each of our hearts and just like these stones, they will never be forgotten.”

It was the first time for the four Gold Star Families to see their loved ones’ names on the memorial. Families took an etching of their soldier’s name and laid white roses at the foot of the memorial.

Before the ceremonies, the families and soldiers who served with the fallen were able to spend some time together.

“We got a chance to really remember their lives and tell some great stories and share in some happiness and what great family members they were, what great sons, great fathers, great brothers, they were,” Holland said.

The soldiers lined up in groups to say goodbye to their comrades with a slow salute and a soft touch of the memorial where their brothers’ names will forever reside.

The names join the others that have been added during the past 15 years the ceremony has been held.

“I will tell you, during the ceremony, that’s really when the grief came forward both for myself, the commander and for the chains of command,” Holland said. “I’ve lost some really good friends and some really good soldiers and for me, it was very impactful. I remember every one of those soldiers’ names throughout my entire tenure, wherever I served. At least we had the chance to honor their memories today.”