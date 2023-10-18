(FORT CARSON Colo.) — Coffee shops are not the only ones celebrating gourds this fall. Fort Carson is set to host the Pumpkin Spice Fun Run and Walk on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The registration is free and the event is open to the public at Iron Horse Park, but if you do not have a DOD ID you will need to register for a visitor pass online to access the base.

There will be a 5k or one-mile run/walk where participants can either walk or run. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will also be local vendors, entertainment, food and beverages.