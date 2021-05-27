Fort Carson honors fallen soldiers at annual ceremony

Names of two fallen soldiers were added to the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial at Fort Carson Thursday. / Shawn Shanle – FOX21 News

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson held a ceremony Thursday to honor soldiers who lost their lives while deployed from the installation.

Since 2004, Fort Carson has commemorated Mountain Post soldiers who were killed fighting in support of overseas contingency operations. A total of 405 names of fallen military servicemen and women are inscribed on the memorial stones.

Names of two fallen soldiers were added to the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial at Fort Carson Thursday. / Shawn Shanle – FOX21 News

The annual ceremony was not held in 2020. The names of two soldiers who died in 2019 were added to the memorial stones Thursday. They are:

Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, delivered remarks at the ceremony, which was held at the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial in Kit Carson Park.