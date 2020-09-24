Fort Carson holds change of responsibility ceremony

FORT CARSON, Colo. — New leadership was announced at Fort Carson on Wednesday during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony by the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

Command Sergeant Major Delfin Romani handed over responsibility of the 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div., to Command Sergeant Major Jerry Higley.

Higley, an infantryman, has served in every position from rifleman to command Sergeant Major. Prior to this assignment, Higley served as the senior leader for 2nd Battalion, 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Carson. He has deployed four times in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and has deployed once in support of the Multinational Force and Observers in Sinai, Egypt.

Additionally, Command Sgt. Maj. Delfin Romani’s next assignment will be as the command Sergeant Major for the Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division in Winchester, Virginia.

Romani previously led the brigade through numerous field training exercises, and most recently, a successful rotation to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.