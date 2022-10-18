(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson said it is currently battling a wildland fire along Highway 115 South in coordination with several external fire departments.

Fort Carson said the Salt Canyon Fire began at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, and has impacted about 30 acres. No structures or personnel are threatened, Fort Carson said.

Fort Carson said the fire began off post along Hwy 115 and jumped the highway, onto a Fort Carson training area. Smoke and flames will continue to be visible along Hwy 115.

According to COtrip, lane closures are in effect between County Road F45 and Barrett Road, approximately 12 miles north of the Florence area, from Mile Point 24 to Mile Point 25. Delays are expected.

Fremont County, Highway 115, Penrose, and the Southern Colorado Interagency Wildland Fire Team are responding to the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.