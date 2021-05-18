Fort Carson conducting full-scale exercise Wednesday and Thursday

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson will be conducting a full-scale exercise Wednesday and Thursday to test the installation’s emergency response and recovery systems and capabilities.

Fort Carson said all training events will happen on a downrange training area, so there won’t be much impact to people in the main area of post.

This year’s exercise will include simulated scenarios such as an aircraft crash, mass casualty, and occupation of a federal facility.

The exercise will test internal law enforcement, fire, and emergency services response. Evans Army Community Hospital will also play a large role in the exercise by caring for simulated injuries, but the exercise should not impact normal operations for the hospital.

Fort Carson is also conducting large-caliber live-fire training on post until May 27.