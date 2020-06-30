Fort Carson Black Hawk helicopters to fly over Colorado Springs before fireworks

FORT CARSON, Colo. – 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division receives first UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters at Butts Army Airfield on Fort Carson, Colo., Jan. 20, 2013. The helicopters are the first to arrive to the new combat aviation brigade. (Photo by Sgt. Jonathan C. Thibault, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs NCOIC/Released)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hawk helicopters from Fort Carson will fly over Colorado Springs as part of an Independence Day tribute Saturday.

The flyovers will take place from around 6:55 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The flyover route will include Weidner Field, Banning Lewis Ranch, Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch, the Club at Flying Horse, Garden of the Gods, Patty Jewett Golf Course, the Broadmoor, Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, the Broadmoor Shrine, and Fort Carson.

The flyovers are an Independence Day tribute to the military men and women, past and present, who have served our country.

These same locations will feature fireworks displays at dusk on Saturday. Tap here for more information about the fireworks.

Residents are encouraged to enjoy the flyovers and fireworks from home in order to respect social distancing while celebrating the Fourth of July.