Former Sand Creek High School coach awarded $2.5M in discrimination case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A jury has ruled that the Colorado High School Activities Association should pay a former assistant basketball coach $2.5 million in a race discrimination case.

A lawsuit filed in federal court says William ‘Trey’ Harris III, who was hired in 2016 as a coach at Sand Creek High School in Colorado Springs, was falsely blamed for a transfer violation and later fired as a “minority scapegoat.”

The Gazette reports Harris was fired after it came to light that a player who participated in a basketball camp Harris owns later transferred to Sand Creek. The lawsuit says Harris had nothing to do with the transfer.