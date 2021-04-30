Former Sand Creek High School coach awarded $2.5M in discrimination case

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
trial courts sentencing graphic ap

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A jury has ruled that the Colorado High School Activities Association should pay a former assistant basketball coach $2.5 million in a race discrimination case.

A lawsuit filed in federal court says William ‘Trey’ Harris III, who was hired in 2016 as a coach at Sand Creek High School in Colorado Springs, was falsely blamed for a transfer violation and later fired as a “minority scapegoat.”

The Gazette reports Harris was fired after it came to light that a player who participated in a basketball camp Harris owns later transferred to Sand Creek. The lawsuit says Harris had nothing to do with the transfer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local