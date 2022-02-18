Former Interim Police Chief Bill Otto hired as Manitou Springs’ official police chief

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Manitou Springs’ former Interim Chief of Police Bill Otto has become the city’s official police chief.

According to the city, Otto served more than 20 years at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, where he began as a booking officer for the Jail. He then moved on to become a patrol officer, school resource officer, detective, patrol sergeant, internal affairs investigator, sergeant for the Special Victims Unit, and sergeant for the Major Crimes Unit. He retired from his position as a sergeant for the Major Crimes Unit in 2018.

He began his career with the Manitou Springs Police Department as a detective in July of 2020 and became Acting Chief of Police in January of 2021. This position transitioned over to Interim Chief of Police in the Summer of 2021.

Then-Interim Police Chief Bill Otto with Officer Gary Johnson;

image courtesy of the Manitou Police Department

“I am excited to continue to serve the Manitou Springs community, and to continue my career with the City of Manitou Springs,” Otto said. “The Manitou Springs Police Department is in the best position it has ever been. We have dedicated officers who are committed to community policing and, in the past year, have implemented over 50+ policies and procedures to support the longevity of our Police Department.”

John Graham, Mayor of Manitou Springs, stated “Chief Otto has done an admirable job, particularly in light of many challenges. He has cultivated a good sense of the community’s unique personality, and this will help drive his sense of law enforcement and public safety. He’s a great fit.”