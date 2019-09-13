Former Colorado City District Manager charged with theft, embezzlement

COLORADO CITY, Colo. — Former District Manager David Valdez, 50, has been charged with felony theft and embezzlement.

Sheriff’s Detectives began an investigation with the Metro District in June after it was reported that thousands of dollars in cash paid by customers for utilities was never deposited in the Metro District’s bank account.

The investigation revealed that at least two customers paid cash to then District Manager Valdez for water, but no record could be found of the money having been deposited into a Metro District account. Sheriff’s Detectives also learned that receipts were written by Valdez for the water purchases.

Valdez, who had been the Colorado City district manager for eight years, resigned from the position in October 2018.

“As we learned of this discrepancy, we conducted a thorough investigation of the incident,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “We want to thank the Colorado City Metro District officials for bringing this to our attention and fully cooperating with the investigation.”