Forest Service to conduct prescribed burns north of Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service will conduct prescribed burns on about 750 acres of land north of Woodland Park this fall and winter.

The Forest Service said they will be working in the Turkey Tracks area about seven miles north of Woodland Park, along Forest Road 343 between Highway 67 and Westcreek.

The project starts this month and will continue through spring. The Forest Service said the area will be closed to the public during all site preparation and prescribed burning operations. Each closure will last between one day and several days. Specific closure information will be posted on Twitter at @PSICC_NF.

This Monday and Tuesday, public access to Forest Road 343 and the Turkey Tracks area will be restricted as staff continues preparing control lines. Volunteers from Focus on the Forest will also be there to clean up user-created trash in the area. Anyone who wants to help out is asked to contact them directly.

“The Turkey Tracks area burned in the 2002 Hayman Fire, leaving a heavy fuel load of standing dead trees (snags),” the Forest Service said in a statement. “Prescribed burning is an effective means of reducing these fuels, improving wildlife habitat, and reducing risk to surrounding private lands. The goal of these prescribed burns is to allow fire to play a more natural role in this fire-adapted ecosystem.”

The Forest Service said some of the prescribed burns will be lit from a helicopter. This will minimize the risk to firefighters.

Specific information will be posted on Twitter before each burning operation.

During prescribed burn periods, smoke will be visible from Woodland Park and along the Front Range, including Denver and Colorado Springs.