Forest Service hiring 900 people for temporary jobs across the West

DENVER — The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service is hiring more than 900 people for temporary positions across national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

The Forest Service is seeking employees for the 2020 field season. Positions are available in a variety of fields, including fire, trails, forestry, timber, silviculture, range, engineering, wildlife, hydrology, recreation, fisheries, archaeology, botany, and customer service.

A list of available jobs can be found at fs.usda.gov/detail/r2/jobs. Applications will be accepted from September 16 to 30 at usajobs.gov.

Information on how to apply for these jobs is available at fs.fed.us/working-with-us/jobs/how-to-apply. The Forest Service will also be hosting webinars to offer tips for job seekers. The webinars are September 11 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and September 18 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. To access a webinar, visit usfs.adobeconnect.com/hrm_recruitment_hiring/ or call 1-888-844-9904; Access Code 2650892.