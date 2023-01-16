(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The USDA Forest Service offers six fee‐free days throughout the year to encourage Americans to explore the outdoors and visit their public lands.

The U.S. Forest Service said the Rocky Mountain Region is a great place to enjoy a variety of winter sports, including snowmobiling, ice fishing, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and more.

As with all recreational activities, the Forest Service said visitors should consider best-practices to stay safe. Know before you go, and be prepared with the appropriate clothing, gear, food, and water before venturing out in winter conditions.

Check the status of roads and trails at your destination. Be aware of weather and avalanche conditions before heading into the backcountry. Numerous online resources and interactive maps are available to help plan your outing. For the latest updates and information on how to stay safe in avalanche country, visit avalanche.org.

For additional outdoor safety tips, visit fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go.

The fee waiver includes many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, or other permits still apply. Fees will continue to be charged at Forest Service standard amenity fee recreation sites operated by concessionaires unless individual managers choose to participate.

The following are fee-free days in 2023: