(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Those living in the Forest Meadows neighborhood are frustrated, saying the city has failed to take action on a dangerous intersection.

They say cars fly through the stop signs at the intersection of Cowpoke Rd and Vollmer Rd, leading to severe crashes. Pedestrians say they are afraid of crossing that intersection because it’s so dangerous.

“I just don’t know what the city’s waiting for. Somebody to be killed? Hurt? Maimed? At that point, the blood’s on the city’s hands,” said Ron Baker, who lives less than half a mile from the intersection.

Just last week, a major accident at the intersection resulted in a car, with children inside, to completely flip over, after the other car involved, did not stop at the stop sign.

“That car was T-boned at 50 miles per hour,” Baker explained.

Although no one was injured in that accident, worries about the children in the neighborhood grow. The intersection is just two blocks away from a charter school, Grant Peak Academy and instead of letting their children walk five to ten minutes to school, parents would rather not take the risk.

“You’re probably looking at ten or 15 or 20 kids [that could walk] everyday to go to school, but parents drive them in to GPA (Grand Peak Academy) for this reason,” said Baker, whose in-laws also live close to the intersection. “My son wants to walk to his grandparents house and we can’t allow that.”

In the span of approximately ten minutes FOX21 recorded the intersection, 11 cars did not come to a complete stop. People in the neighborhood say the issue is the visibility of the stop signs. Traffic from a nearby busy street filters into Cowpoke Rd and Vollmer Rd, where some drivers are going 50 mph and above.

As a short-term solution, residents want a warning sign, such as a STOP-ahead, a few hundred feet before the intersection.

According to residents from the neighborhood, they have filed hundreds of complaints, collectively. In response, the city said they will be implementing temporary stop signs in the left turn lanes on Vollmer Rd.

As for a long-term solution, residents in the area say the only resolution they think will be truly safe for pedestrians, is a traffic light and a pedestrian walkway.

In order for a traffic light to be implemented, “The traffic volumes would have to meet certain criteria,” said the city’s traffic engineer, Todd Frisbie.

“I have pulled data and looked at the intersection and I haven’t seen a big crash problem,” said Frisbie.

The city says they will be conducting another speed and volume study in order to decide if a traffic light will be installed. Frisbie says, after the decision to install a traffic signal is made, the process takes six to 12 months to complete.

Residents say it is clear to them what needs to be done.

“I’m not sure what they’re waiting on,” Baker reiterated.



