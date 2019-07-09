Forest Service reminds campers to put out abandoned campfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Just because we’ve seen more rain than usual in recent days, Forest Service Fire Crews say that does not mean we can let down our guard when camping.

An abandoned campfire can turn into a wildfire. Southern Colorado saw it last year with the Chateau Fire in Teller County. Three campers started a fire during a fire ban and destroyed thousands of acres.

Dawn Sanchez is the Fire Prevention Technician with the Pikes Peak Ranger District. Sanchez says people need to be more responsible in putting out campfires.

“It’s a workload for us every Sunday to go out and clean up these campfires, and it’s not something we should be doing,” Sanchez said.

She posted the video below of an abandoned campfire, saying there were more than 20 of these left alone in the Pike and San Isabel forest lands just this weekend.

The ash was still hot enough to boil water, and one fire had even spread outside the fire ring.

While this campfire may look like it’s out it still has enough heat to instantly boil water. Crews spent most of today putting out campfires that were abandoned by campers. Please put your campfires out cold before you leave them. #DrownStirFeel pic.twitter.com/FXwyK4oQFI — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) July 7, 2019

Sanchez said typically people wait to put out their campfire until the end. She recommends doing it first thing on the day you are leaving, because it’s a process.

First, drown it.

Second, stir the fire with a shovel.

Third, feel. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.

The coals will be hotter the longer the fire was burning, so repeat all three steps until you can touch the coals.

“When somebody starts a campfire, they are responsible for that fire from the beginning when they start it until it’s completely out cold,” Sanchez said.

Enforcement is difficult, but possible. If you’re caught abandoning a campfire, the punishment is a fine between $300 and $5,000 and up to six months in jail.