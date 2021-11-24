Forest Christmas tree permits now available online for the holiday season

The sun shines through the limbs of fraser fir Christmas trees at Maines Tree Farm in Glade Valley, N.C., Friday, Dec. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

PUEBLO, Colo. — Christmas tree permits on the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands are now available for online purchase.

Permits for the Leadville, Salida, San Carlos, South Park and South Platte Ranger Districts are on sale now. Permits for the Pikes Peak Ranger District are available via the same site beginning Friday, Nov. 26.

Visitors can purchase a Christmas Tree permit at the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands site on Recreation.gov by either logging in or setting up their Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.

Permits for the San Carlos, Salida and Leadville Ranger Districts are $10 per tree and $20 per tree on the South Park, South Platte and Pikes Peak Ranger Districts, plus a nominal Recreation.gov transaction fee.

“Selecting and cutting a tree is a fantastic way for families and friends to engage with the forest. It is a great way to make holiday memories together while improving forest health by removing trees from densely-populated stands.” Deputy Forest and Grassland Supervisor Jim Pitts

In addition to permits, the site contains details about designated cutting areas as well as maps and tips for selecting and cutting trees. It is important for guests to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to buying, as permits are only valid on the district for which they were purchased. Permits are also not transferable, nor may they be extended from one year to the next.

Visitors should have printed permits with them and follow all stipulations as well as recommended procedures when cutting Christmas trees. Additionally, weather conditions can change quickly so it is important to be prepared by dressing in warm layers and bringing a paper map, as cell service may be spotty or unavailable in areas of the forest.

For more information about the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/psicc/home or participate in the conversation at https://twitter.com/PSICC_NF and https://www.facebook.com/PSICCNF.