COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As expected, we’re waking to big changes with wind, colder temps and areas of snow and rain in southern Colorado.

Showers are expanding across the Palmer Divide, northern parts of El Paso and most of Teller County early this morning with snow ongoing for the mountains and a rain/snow mix for the Front Range from Denver to Fort Collins.

This will continue to expand farther south along the range into the afternoon. Cold north air will continue to spill south behind the front so temperatures will actually get colder throughout the day on Tuesday. Our official highs were at midnight… we’ll be in the 30s and 40s for most of southern Colorado through the morning and drop in the afternoon as the upper storm approaches. As temps get colder, we’ll see the snow line drop down and lower elevations will see a wintry mix to snow for all later in the day.

Tonight, snow looks possible down to around 4,000 feet Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Snow accumulation will be highest over the mountains, Palmer Divide and Raton Mesa. Slick and snow-packed roads are likely to develop in these areas overnight, if they haven’t already.

MANY warnings and advisories are out ahead of this storm. Strong winds, freezing temperatures and snow will all be huge impacts Tuesday and some linger into Wednesday. For many, we’ll need to prepare for our first freeze of the season.

Keep in mind, we have been very warm! Much of the initial snow to fall will melt. We’ve tried to factor that into our totals, but there’s always some uncertainty based off how early or late the COLDEST air arrives. Earlier, more will accumulate. Later, more will initially melt and you’ll see less on the ground.