Ford donating 95,000 masks to Colorado communities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ford Motor Company is distributing more than 95,000 facemasks to communities across Colorado, including Colorado Springs.

Ford will team up with local nonprofits and Ford dealerships to give out more than 20 million medical-grade face masks in neighborhoods across the southwestern U.S. It’s part of Ford’s Finish Strong initiative, a call to action encouraging Americans to come together, protect each other, and help save lives until COVID-19 vaccines are more widely available.

People in Colorado Springs can stop by Phil Long Ford in Motor City and Chapel Hills to grab up to 20 disposable face masks while supplies last.

“Come on up and see us, say hi, and get five, 10, 15, 20 masks, enjoy them,” Phil Long Ford General Manager Mark Barton said. “They’ve got a cute little Ford emblem on the mask and it’s just another way that Phil Long Ford and Ford Motor Company wants to give back to Colorado Springs.”

Barton said Phil Long Ford has about 50,000 masks to give out, and they will also be partnering with local nonprofits to make mask donations.