(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Food Truck Tuesdays at the Colorado Springs Pioneer’s Museum (CSPM) will wrap up earlier than expected for 2023, and the final day will be Tuesday, Aug. 15.

According to a press release from CSPM, the weekly gathering of local food trucks is coming to an end early due to the HVAC renovation that CSPM is currently undergoing.

“We’re sad to wrap up the season slightly sooner than expected, but we’re excited about the significant improvements that are being made to the historic 1903 El Paso County Courthouse that will increase CSPM’s ability to preserve and share Pikes Peak regional history,” said CSPM.

CSPM invited the community out for the final gathering on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. to enjoy a variety of meals, snacks, and desserts from the following food trucks: