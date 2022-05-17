COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and the City of Colorado Springs kick off Food Truck Tuesdays on Tuesday, May 17. According to the city, this weekly offering will feature 12 food trucks serving a variety of meals, snacks, and desserts every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through October 25.

“This tradition began at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum five years ago as a way to bring the community together in downtown Colorado Springs.” said Mayor John Suthers. “The historic 1903 El Paso County Courthouse has been a community gathering space for over 100 years. We hope people will check out the museum and enjoy some delicious food this spring and summer.”

This year, a committee made up of community members selected a total of 24 food trucks to be featured throughout the season. The food trucks have been separated into two groups of 12 and will rotate every other Tuesday. Visit CSPM.org/FoodTruckTuesdays for a complete list of vendors.

Visit the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum at 215 S. Tejon Street.