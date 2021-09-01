Food bank grateful after Colorado community steps up to help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Care and Share Food Bank is thanking their Southern Colorado community after they came to the rescue when they were in need.

A few weeks ago, Lynne Telford, CEO of Care and Share said their food bank faced a critical point of not being able to get their food out because of a huge shortage of truck drivers.

“We cover all of southern Colorado, so trucking food throughout the 31 counties is a hard and critical job. Without that support, some people would’ve gone hungry,” Telford said.

After their story aired on FOX 21, the food bank received dozens of phone calls and applications.

“The very week the story ran, we were able to hire two out of the three drivers that we needed and that meant we didn’t miss any of our critical food deliveries,” Telford said.

Telford said the help was needed as the demand for food across Southern Colorado communities continues to grow.

“We budgeted that we would distribute 19.6 million pounds of food,” Telford said. “We actually distributed 25 million pounds of food.”

Now fully staffed, the food bank is able to make its deliveries to anyone who needs it the most.

“We depend on the community every single day but when we have a special need and go to the community they step up and this was no exception,” Telford said. “I am so proud to live in a community that will rally when we need to help people.”

Care and Share Food Bank is always looking for food donations and volunteers. To find out how to help visit their website.