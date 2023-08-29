(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The on- and off-ramps to I-25 at Fontanero Street have reopened following extensive closures as part of the Centennial Boulevard Extension Project.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the I-25 northbound off-ramp and the I-25 southbound on-ramp at the Fontanero Street interchange reopened on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 6 a.m.

The City said the Centennial Boulevard Extension project is nearing completion of work under the I-25 bridge over Fontanero Street.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Fontanero Street under I-25 remains open. One lane will be open in each direction on Fontanero Street as signal work in the intersection continues. Trail access remains open through construction.

The traffic configuration allows for the installation of a new interchange signal, the City said. It maintains construction timelines and minimizes overall traffic impacts.