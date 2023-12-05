(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said the I-25 exit at Fontanero Street will change its name to Centennial Boulevard, reflecting the extension of the roadway during a recent project.

The Centennial Boulevard Extension project extended Centennial a mile and a half from Fillmore Street to I-25.

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

The City said it plans a temporary exit for northbound and southbound I-25 at the former Fontanero Street interchange for sign installation during the evening hours of Thursday, Dec. 7, with daytime work on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Traffic impacts and detours:

Exit closure northbound and southbound I-25 at the Centennial (formerly Fontanero) interchange, overnight Thursday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. – Friday, Dec. 9, 5 a.m.

Right lane closure northbound I-25 at Uintah Street, overnight Thursday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. – Friday, Dec. 9, 5 a.m.

Detours:

Detour for northbound I-25 at Centennial (formerly Fontanero) interchange: North to Fillmore Street, west to Chestnut Street.

Detour for southbound I-25 at Centennial (formerly Fontanero) interchange: South to Uintah Street, west to North Walnut Street, north to Chestnut Street to Fillmore Street and I-25.

Other traffic impacts: