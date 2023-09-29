(MOFFAT, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted another search near the town of Moffat in Saguache County in connection to the case of Suzanne Morhpew, whose remains were found in the area on Friday, Sept. 22.

49-year-old Suzanne Morphew went missing on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020.

The CBI did not say what investigators were looking for, only that another search had been conducted in conjunction with the Saguache County and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Offices.

Investigators were searching in the area where Morphew’s remains were found, the CBI said.