Flying Horse Medical Center adds new physician to team

MONUMENT, Colo.– The Flying Horse Medical Center has added another physician to their team of elite medical professionals, Dr. Millicent Geers.

Dr. Geers has been trained at Harvard University and Duke University. She also has earned her master’s degree in public health at the University of North Carolina with a seven-year plastic surgery residency at Northwestern University.

She completed a one-year-long advanced cosmetic plastic surgery fellowship in Beverly Hills, Calif. and has served for eleven years as an Attending Plastic Surgeon.

