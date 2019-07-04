Florissant community honors fallen Fort Carson soldier

FLORISSANT, Colo. — The community of Florissant is honoring one of our nation’s heroes, Sgt. First Class Elliott J. Robbins, who died in Afghanistan Sunday.

“A very good representation of our freedom and what they’ve done,” said Harold Perry, the manager of Costello Street Coffee House in Florissant.

Sgt. Robbins, his wife and baby lived above and owned the coffee shop. Friends said he was planning to retire one day and run the shop completely.

“It was a very hard day,” Perry said. “We heard the news on Monday morning. Here at Costello’s, we are a family.”

Wednesday, a day before America celebrates its independence, hundreds of flags were placed in front of the shop.

“Military is military,” said Maj. John Steeger, who bought more than 30 flags and brought them to the shop. “We’re all a part of the same organization, so when we lose somebody it hurts.”

Other people stopped by and painted the shop’s fence. Others helped take care of the flowers while Robbins’ wife is away.

“It’s about people who gave their all, and Elliot was one of those,” Steeger said.

Costello’s is hosting a ceremony Thursday morning. They want the entire community to feel welcome. They will have a donation box and card box that will go to the family.