Florence’s new nature center opens next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Healing Acres and Nature’s Educators are reopening from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. starting next Monday, Aug. 9.

The interior of the new center. (Courtesy of Natures Educators)

A featured display at the center. (Courtesy of Natures Educators)

The exterior of the new center. (Courtesy of Natures Educators)

There will be a variety of wildlife displays including live reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates. While the center is free admission for all, donations are encouraged to contribute to the animals’ care and other needs.

Other specific donations the center is seeking are as follows:

Retired climbers rope

Glass entry door with left-out swing

Trees

Plants

Greenhouse cover

Wooden fenceposts

Hog panels

Horse fencing

Railroad ties

Picnic tables

The center also plans to offer birds of prey programming and educational classes for the community soon.

For more information, please visit the center’s website here or email the center at info@natureseducators.org.